RUMFORD – Lt. Cmdr. (Retired) Thomas Dickson passed away on March 3, 2020, after a brief illness. Born in North Anson, Maine, he was the only child of Thomas Dickson Sr., and Eugenia (Fenlason) Dickson. The family eventually moved to Mexico, Maine, and ultimately settled in Rumford.

Tom graduated from Mexico High School, Phillips Exeter Academy and the University of Maine at Orono, earning a bachelor’s degree in forestry. He then enlisted in the Navy, serving in active duty from 1953 to 1957, and in the Naval Reserve from 1957 to 1967, achieving the rank of lieutenant commander. While serving on the USS Boxer (CV-21) in Pacific Fleet, he was the intelligence officer.

Tom then moved back to Mexico, working with his father in his sawmill and logging business. In 1962 he met and married the love of his life, Elaine Hanson of Rumford. They were married for 57 years and built a home in the Rumford Center, raising two children.

In 1966 Tom and Elaine founded T.L. Dickson Logging, which they operated until his retirement in 1989. For at least 20 years he was the only licensed forester in the state who was actively running a logging operation. He continued to be involved in forestry, primarily managing his own timberlands. In his free time, Tom was an avid woodworker and reader. He also took great pride in his home and particularly enjoyed spending time in the summer months at their camp in Weld.

Thomas was predeceased by his parents. He is survived by his wife, Elaine, son, Erik and wife, Cheryl of Dixfield, daughter, Erin and husband, Chris, of Portland, Oregon, and two grandchildren, Lila and Ronan.

Funeral services will be private and held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of the Meader & Son Funeral Home 3 Franklin St Rumford, ME 04276.

The family asks that donations be made to Region 9 School of Applied Technology Forestry Program

377 River Road,

Mexico, ME 04257

in his memory.

