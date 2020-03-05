AUBURN – David W. Lavigne, 53, passed away unexpectedly from health problems, on Feb. 27, 2020, at his home in Auburn.David was born in Brunswick, Maine, on April 20, 1966, the son of Jenny Libby. In his youth, David was a Boy Scout. He also liked woodworking and drawing.David was a Jack-of-all-trades and worked as a carpenter and painter. He enjoyed music, and spending time with his family and friends.David was predeceased by his mother, his brother, Earl Dehan, and two cousins, Donna Pottle and Randy Bishop.He is survived by his sister, Cricket Libby Gregorich and her sons, Adam and Lucas Gregorich; two brothers, Reggie and Mike Dehan and their families, cousins, Squeekie, Pam, Sara, Chelsea and Sharon, as well as many second, third and fourth cousins.There will be a memorial service for David on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Kincer Funeral Home, 130 Pleasant St. in Richmond. Arrangements are under the care of Kincer Funeral Home, 130 Pleasant St, Richmond, ME 04357Condolences may be expressed at www.kincerfuneralhome.com

