RUMFORD – Mr. Anthony Lavorgna, 87, died Wednesday March 4, 2020 at the Rumford Hospital. He was a resident of Osgood Ave. in Mexico. Born in Rumford, ME on November 8, 1932 he was a son of James and Bambina (Ciccarelli) Lavorgna. Anthony was a graduate of Stephens High School class of 1951 and the University of Maine in 1960. He served as a Sergeant in the United States Army from 1953 to 1955. He was a school teacher for the Mexico School System and was also head of Adult Education until his retirement in 1988. He was also a volunteer Fire Fighter for the town of MexicoAnthony was a member and Past Commander of Napoleon Ouellette Post #24 American Legion, he was a communicant of the Parish of The Holy Savior St Athanasius St John Church, member of Sons of Italy, was a lecture at St Theresa’s Church in Mexico. He enjoyed winters in Florida and summers at PEI, Canada.He was married in Mexico, Maine, on September 3, 1956 to Catherine “Gloria” Arsenault who died in 2012.Survivors include his daughter, Paris White and her husband Larry of Plymouth, Maine, sons, Edward of Mexico, Joseph and his wife, Patti, of Alaska, David and his wife, Audrey, of Mexico, Dale of Mexico, 26 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his wife, Gloria and three sons, Anthony, Eugene and Danny.Friends and family are invited to sign the online guest book and share memories with the family at www.meaderandson.com.A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10 a.m., Saturday March 7, 2020, at the Parish of The Holy Savior St Athanasius St John Church, 126 Maine Ave., Rumford, Maine. Interment in the spring will be in St John Cemetery, Rumford. Arrangements ae under the direction of the Meader & Son Funeral Home, 3 Franklin St., Rumford.

