LEWISTON – Rena Blanchette, 87, passed away peacefully on Tuesday March 3, 2020, in her beloved home of 56 years, surrounded by loving family.

Rena was born in Lewiston, Maine on September 21, 1932, the oldest daughter of the late Alderic Pelletier and Yvonne (Lebel) Pelletier. She was a resident of this community all her life.

She was educated in Lewiston schools and graduated from Lewiston High School class of 1951.

She married Raymond Blanchette on September 1, 1952 and together they raised their family.

He predeceased her in 2000.

Prior to her marriage Rena was employed at St. Mary’s Hospital doing housekeeping and later in the lab. She later worked at the Rollodrome in Auburn where she was often called “Mom” by the young customers. She was a member of Holy Cross Church, KC Auxiliary, Holy Cross Seniors, Lewiston Seniors and Sacred Heart Seniors. She enjoyed playing bingo, taking her morning walks and joining her friends for coffee. She also liked to crochet and go shopping with her sisters.

Rena is survived by her four children, Diane and her husband Brian Moreno of West Virginia, Suzanne Blanchette of Lewiston, Raymond Blanchette of Auburn, and Richard Blanchette and husband Derek Green of Lewiston. Also surviving are her two sisters Joanne Renaud and husband Richard, and Linda Cass and husband Richard; six grandchildren Jennifer Desjardins, Karen and husband Chris Cline, Jody Desjardins and wife Kim, Alisha Moreno and fiancee Anthony Guzzi Elijah Moreno and wife Jessica, Kelsey Blanchette and two great grandchildren, Camille Cline and

Porter Cline and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband Raymond; her brother and sister-in-law, Normand and Lorraine Pelletier; and her sister and brother-in-law, Pauline and Donald Larrivee.

Condolences and fond memories may be shared with Rena’s family at www.thefortingrouplewiston.com

Visiting hours will be held at Fortin\Lewiston on Sunday March 8, 2020 from 3-7 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be

celebrated at Holy Cross Church in Lewiston on Monday March 9, 2020, at 11 a.m., followed by committal prayers at St. Peter’s Cemetery also in Lewiston. Arrangements are under the care of The Fortin Group Funeral Home, Cremation and Monument Services, 70 Horton St., Lewiston, 784-4584.

Those wishing, may make a charitable contribution in Rena’s memory to

Androscoggin Home Healthcare and Hospice

15 Strawberry Ave.

Lewiston, ME 04240

