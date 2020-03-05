PORTLAND — Mark Clark of Lewiston and Randy Stevens of Monmouth were among eight Maine drivers newly inducted into the Circle of Honor, an honorary organization for UPS drivers who have achieved 25 or more years of accident-free driving.

Clark and Stevens are based at the UPS Auburn office.

Maine boasts 67 Circle of Honor drivers with a combined 1,804 years of accident-free driving. David Bradford of Standish is the state’s senior-most safe driver, with 40 years of accident-free driving. There are 611 total full-time UPS drivers in Maine.

