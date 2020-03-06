MINOT — Brittany Hemond was re-elected to the Board of Selectmen on Friday with 55 votes.

Chosen as directors for Regional School Unit 16 were Michael Lacasse for three years and James Crouse for one year. Lacasse got 44 votes and Crouse received 55.

Jessica Smith got 13 votes for the three-year position.

Voters passed the referendum to authorize the sale of liquor for consumption on-premise at licensed establishments on Sundays by a vote of 42-17.

