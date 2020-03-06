LEWISTON – Anthony “Tony” George Arsenault passed away on Feb. 22, 2020, after a short illness. He was born in Lewiston, the oldest son of Joseph and Loretta (Meservier) Arsenault and attended local schools. He enlisted in the United States Marine Corps and served in Vietnam. His tenure was cut short when he was called home upon the death of his father and was discharged in order to help with raising his five younger siblings.

Tony was raised in a family of musicians and was well known by local followers as the rhythm guitarist and vocalist with “Rare Breed.” He continued to play until the early 1990s, and still performed occasionally at family functions and gatherings.

Tony was known by many as ‘Pepere’ in his recent years, though most of them were not related. He welcomed everyone he met as family and served as a role model for many.

He is survived by his children, Shawn Arsenault and wife Rebecca, of Monmouth, Justin Arsenault and wife Marie, of China, Amie Bixby of New Gloucester, Angela Wright and husband Keith, of Lisbon, Brian Cook and wife Corinne, of Auburn, Christian Arsenault and wife Casey, of Lewiston; as well as 14 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and several brothers and sisters.

Tony was predeceased by his wife, Connie Arsenault; his parents; brother, Donald; and son-in-law, James Bixby.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, March 13 at the Pathway Vineyard Church on Foss Road in Lewiston at 11:30 a.m. There will be a social gathering beforehand from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the church. A committal ceremony will be held later this spring at St Peter’s Cemetery in Lewiston.

