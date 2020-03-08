It is with enormous respect that I endorse Ken Morse to become the House Representative for District 71 — Waterford, West Paris, Sweden and Norway.

Maine citizens long for the kind of civility, honesty, intelligence and ability to listen that Morse embodies. We cherish the truth. We recognize when our elected officials have (or don’t have) our best interests at heart. In short, we appreciate good character. We hunger for a real-life public servant to represent us.

Morse is exemplary as that old-fashioned public servant his constituents can embrace. His life’s work has focused on leadership in cooperative organizing, communication, food and health security, among other endeavors.

Even more than for his policy choices, I support Ken Morse for his depth of character and commitment to hearing what our needs and dreams are so he can work toward solutions in the Legislature.

Hilary Ware, Norway

