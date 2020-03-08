NEW GLOUCESTER – Clifford Libby, 89, passed away March 5, 2020 at Central Maine Medical Center with his loving family by his side.

Cliff was born Oct. 23, 1930 to Harold and Sarah (Sadie) Libby in New Gloucester, the youngest of four boys and one girl. He grew up and was educated in Auburn, graduating from Edward Little High School in 1949. He Served in the U.S. Army for two years finishing with an honorable discharge in 1954. He married his lovely wife on Oct. 13, 1956 in Auburn. Together, after moving to New Gloucester, they raised one daughter. There they became well known as the town barbers for 42 years.

Cliff was a jack of many trades. Besides barbering he helped at his brother-in-law’s slaughterhouse in Durham. He worked at Cole Farms restaurant in Gray. He enjoyed cutting wood and even built his own house on Gloucester Hill, then built tables and birdhouses from the leftover lumber. In his later years he knitted thousands hats for charity.

Cliff became a lifetime member of Lunn-Hunnewell AMVETS Post #6 after joining in the late 1950s. He served as a director of the New Gloucester Cemetery Association for many years. He and his family hosted many snowmobile rallies in their field on Gloucester Hill the late 1970s.

Clifford is survived by his wife of 64 years, Beatrice Libby; his daughter and son-in-law, Wanda and Robert Wright; a few cousins; and several nieces and nephews and their spouses of multiple generations.

He was predeceased by his parents; all four siblings; and several niece and nephews.

We would like to express our thanks and appreciation to all he may friends and relatives who contributed to his support over the past few years.

Visiting hours will be held 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 10, and a funeral will immediately follow visitation both at Wilson Funeral Home, 24 Shaker Road. All are invited to a celebration of life after services at the AMVETS all on Route 100 in New Gloucester.

In lieu of flowers please spend time with your family and tell them how much you love them and play a game of cards.

