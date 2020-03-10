WINTHROP – Marilyn E. Tripp, 77, a resident of Leeds passed away Thursday, March 5, 2020, at Heritage Manor in Winthrop. She was born Feb. 10, 1943 in Leeds, the daughter of Donald E. Tripp and Ethelyn (Burnham) Tripp. She was educated in the schools in Leeds and graduated from Monmouth Academy, class of 1962.

Marilyn worked as a caretaker and cook at a lodge on Lake Kennebago and packing apples for Chick’s Orchard in Monmouth. She enjoyed fly fishing while working at Lake Kennebago, bowling on the Mama’s and Papa’s League, knitting and counted cross stitch.

Marilyn was a member and a deacon of the Leeds Community Church, past chairwoman and secretary of the Ladies Auxiliary and a member of the Leeds Historic Society. Her family remembers her as a devoted daughter, sister and a wonderful cousin.

She is survived by her two sisters, Noreen Holt and husband Erland of Leeds and Kathleen Thayer of Winthrop; and many cousins. She was predeceased by her parents.

The family would like to thank the staff at the Heritage Manor and Beacon Hospice for providing excellent care and support.

Messages of condolence may be sent to: www: finleyfuneralhome.com

A celebration of life will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, March 14, at the Leeds Community Church, 123 Church Hill Road, Leeds, Maine. Arrangements by BRAGDON-FINLEY FUNERAL HOME, 707 Main Street, Monmouth, Maine. Interment will be at the Leeds Plains Cemetery, Plains Road, Leeds, Maine.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in memory of

Marilyn E. Tripp to:

Leeds Community Church Deacons

c/o Sue Jewett

P.O. Box 228

Leeds, ME 04263

« Previous