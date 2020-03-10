RUMFORD – Mrs. Beatrice Preblod, 92, died Monday, March 9, 2020, at the Rumford Hospital. She resided in Mexico.

Born in Mexico, Maine, on Nov. 30, 1927, she was a daughter of Wilfred and Ola (Weeks) Shaw. Beatrice was a graduate of Mexico High School class of 1945 and worked as a receptionist for Lennar Corp in Miami, Fla. She was a member of the Mexico First Baptist Church.

Beatrice was married in 1964 to Leonard Preblod.

Survivors include her brother, Lawrence Shaw and his wife, Gloria, of Rumford; two sisters, Margaret Lockheart of Maryland and Betty Damon of Virginia; grandchildren, David Clark of Virginia, Michael Clarke of Virginia, John Clarke Jr. of Maine, Darlene Howell of Kentucky; five great-grandchildren; stepdaughters, Elaine Rose and Rita Katz, three stepgrandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband, Leonard, and a son, John P. Clarke Sr.

Funeral services will be held 11 a.m., Friday, March 13, 2020, at the Meader & Son Funeral Home, 3 Franklin St., Rumford, Maine, with Pastor Anthony Rea officiating. Interment in the spring will be in the Farrington Morton Cemetery in Mexico. Friends are invited to call at the funeral home 6-8 p.m., Thursday.

