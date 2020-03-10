I graduated from college debt-free. Here is how I did it. I worked the graveyard shift. I attended a local state college and went to classes at night. I went to classes all year ’round and graduated in five years.

When I was 18, I received letters from the football department at Middlebury College. If I had gone to Middlebury, I could have racked up massive student loan debt. I could have had a good time in college.

Now I hear about Sen. Elizabeth Warren proposing to forgive $50,000 of college debt for borrowers earning less than $100,000. So, where is my $50,000 check to help me repay the student loan I never took? A loan with no intention of paying it back is a gift. I believe I am just as worthy as any of the people who went to college and had a good time.

Mike Lapointe, Canton

