LISBON – David W. Dyer Jr., 77, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Monday, March 2, 2020. He was the husband of the late Georgette “Gigi” Dyer, who passed in 2006.

A celebration of life will be announced at a later date through the Eagles 618 Facebook page.

A burial in St. Peter’s Cemetery, Lewiston will be announced at a later date.

For a complete obituary, to sign David’s guestbook and leave memories and condolences for the family please visit www.advantageportland.com

