AUBURN – Maine Event Comedy presents Boston’s Jeff Medoff at 8 p.m. on Friday, March 13, at Craft Brew Underground. He’ll be joined by Julie Poulin, Jed Bloom, and special guest Kendra Dawsey.

Medoff is one of Boston’s fastest rising comics and recently advanced to the second round of the Last Comix Standing contest at Mohegan Sun. He’s performed at Laugh Boston, The Comedy Studio, Nick’s Comedy Stop, and dozens of other venues throughout New England and beyond.

Bloom, a husband, father, and school teacher from Saco, is as funny as he is relatable. His goal in comedy is to make audiences laugh a lot, think a little, and to not get fired from his day job.

Monmouth’s Poulin bested a field of 20 comedians to win the 2018 Tightest Five contest. A few months later, she won the Central Maine Comedy Invitational at Lewiston’s Franco Center.

The show is for ages 21-and-older; admission is pay-what-you-can. Craft Brew Underground is located at 34 Court Street in Auburn. It was recently voted the No. 1 Craft Beer Bar in Maine for the second consecutive year by CraftBeer.com. CBU offers more than 200 choices of craft beer, cider, and wine. For more information, call/text (207) 513-0742 or email [email protected]

