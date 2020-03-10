100 Years Ago: 1920

The YWCA girls are not letting the present campaign for funds, which opened Monday, be entirely to the interested and philanthropic persons, who have generously volunteered to conduct the campaign and do the bulk of the work. They all appreciate too well the benefits of the association; they are infused with the spirit of fellowship and ready to extend a helping hand every other girl. Individuals and in teams organized in every factory and in some of the mills, the girls are helping in the work of raising $1,300 with all the energy and enthusiasm they can muster.

50 Years Ago:

The city of Auburn is seeking bids on four galvanized metal street light poles to be installed on the North Bridge, during the replacement of the present lighting system. Auburn City Manager Woodbury E. Brackett mailed out the bid requests today and the returned proposals will be opened in the manager’s office Apr. 1.

25 Years Ago: 1995

The Woman’s Literary Union will meet on Thursday at 2 p.m. at the clubhouse at 19 Elm St. The speaker will be Christopher Schario, artistic director for Lewiston/Auburn’s own professional theater, The Public Theatre. Schario has been a professional director and actor for 24 years. He has worked with the Boulder Ensemble Theatre, an equity company in Boulder, Colo. He has also taught at Carnegie-Mellon University, University of Colorado, University of Tennessee and the Academy of Dramatic Arts. House decorations will be provided by Vivian Ricker. On the Hospitality Committee are Jane Pratt and Marguerite Wright.

The material used in Looking Back is reproduced exactly as it originally appeared, although misspelling and errors may be corrected.

