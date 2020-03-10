AUBURN ? Armand R. Truchon, 91, of Sabattus, passed away on Friday, March 6, 2020, at the Androscoggin Hospice House after a courageous battle with lung cancer.

Armand was born in Lewiston on February 5, 1929, the son of Ovila Truchon and Victoria (Gagne) Truchon. He was a graduate of Lewiston High School and a member of Holy Cross Church. Armand was a veteran of the U.S. Army and the Maine Army National Guard, for a total of 33 years of combined service. Upon retirement, Armand started a lawn maintenance company, which he operated for 25 years. Throughout Armand?s life he preferred to keep himself busy, whether he was parking cars at the Lewiston Raceway, buying cars at auction, working part-time at Delekto Bros., or scrapping metal. Armand was also a proud member of the American Legion Post 135, where he enjoyed many nights playing cribbage with his friends.

Armand married Stella (Celani) Jalbert on Dec. 18, 1959, and together they enjoyed 60 wonderful years of marriage. Armand and Stella spent 47 years on River Road in Lewiston, raising their family and making many great memories. Armand adored his grandchildren and great-grandchildren who brought him much joy over the years. Armand?s family still cherishes the special nicknames and ditties that he created for his grandchildren. Armand had many close friends. He enjoyed hosting lobster bakes in the summer, watching the New England Patriots and taking his chances on scratch tickets.

Armand leaves behind his wife, Stella Truchon; his four sons and daughter, Patrick Truchon of Walnut Creek, California, Nancy (Jalbert) Fournier and her husband Thomas, of Lewiston, Patrick Jalbert and his wife Anita (Castonguay) of Turner, Michael Truchon and his wife Carol (Gats) of Turner and Thomas Truchon and his wife Rolande (Castonguay) of Lewiston; his seven grandchildren, Benjamin and Jonathan Fournier, Jeffrey Truchon and his wife AmyLou (Craig), Jamie Truchon, Maegan (Truchon) Bagley and her husband Brian, Monica Truchon and Kaela Jalbert; and his two great-grandchildren, Cole Bagley and Elaina Mailhot. Armand also leaves behind his dear friends, Bob and Linda St. Pierre.

Armand is survived by his sister, Fedora Lavertu of Rhode Island and sister-in-law, Joan Truchon of Lewiston. Armand was predeceased by his parents; brother, Romeo Truchon; sisters, Florence Christian, Cecile Roussea, Anita St. Hilaire, Germaine Dube, Jeanne Cloutier and Helen Ashby.

The family thanks the staff at the St. Mary?s Infusion Center and the Androscoggin Hospice House for their quality care and compassion.

You are invited to offer condolences and pay tribute to Armand’s life by visiting his guest book at www.thefortingroupauburn.com

Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 12, from 4-7 p.m., followed by a memorial service at 7 p.m., at The Fortin Group in Auburn. Committal will be held in the spring at Maine Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery in Augusta. Arrangements are under the care & direction of The Fortin Group/Plummer & Merrill Funeral Home, Cremation & Monument Services, 217 Turner St., Auburn 783-8545.

