LEWISTON – Roland Norman Mailhot, 77, of Lewiston, passed away at Androscoggin Hospice House after a brief illness with cancer, on March 9, 2020, with his loving family by his side. He was born in Lewiston, Feb. 4, 1943, to Robert E. and Eugenie V. (Ducharme) Mailhot. Roland graduated from St. Dominic Regional High School and first in his class from Bentley College of Accounting and Finance, in 1965. Roland was employed at Central Maine General Hospital (now CMHC) for 30 years. He retired from CMGH at the age of 52, as chief financial officer.He was married to Patricia D. (Marcoux) Mailhot on Sept. 14, 1968, at Sts. Peters & Paul?s Basilica, until his passing on March 9, 2020. Roland enjoyed his family camp on Taylor Pond, his trips to the casino, spending time with his family, writing, history, playing the stock market, music, playing chess and taking long walks with his grandchildren. He is survived by his wife, his brothers; Roger of Lewiston, Raymond and his wife Diane of Kennebunk, Reginald and his wife Anne of Santa Fe, N.M., along with his sisters Lucille Casavant of Auburn and Jacqueline Fortier of Kennebunk. His twin daughters, Darlene Whitley of Lewiston and Bonnie Veilleux and her husband Marc of Greene, and his children, his grandsons Evan Parquette, Logan and Aaron Whiltey, as well as his godchildren Juile and Sarah, and his many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held at the Albert & Burpee Funeral Home, 253 Pine Street, Lewiston on Thursday, March 12, from 12-3 p.m., with a service at 3 p.m. Special thanks to the staff and care team at Androscoggin Hospice House. Condolences, donations, and a video tribute may be found online at www.albert-burpee.com.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to either: AndroscogginHospice House15 Strawberry Avenue,Lewiston, Maine 04240orAlzehimer?s Association383 US Route One #2C,Scarborough, ME 04074

