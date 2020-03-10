LEWISTON – Herman H. Gatchell, cherished husband, brother, father and grandfather, passed away on March 1, 2020, at the age of 81, surrounded by his loving wife and children.Herman was born in Lewiston on Oct. 27, 1938, graduated from Lewiston High School in 1957 and joined the U.S. Marine Corps. He was stationed in Portsmouth, N.H., and was home on leave when he met the love of his life, Carole (Shaunesey) Gatchell on a blind date set up by his sister. They were married in April of 1962. Herman worked as a delivery driver for United Parcel Service and enjoyed meeting people along his route. He later transitioned to tractor trailer driving and retired from UPS in 1997 with over 34 years of service. Herman and Carole enjoyed 57 years of marriage together. They raised a family in Lewiston and spent their summers on Crescent Lake in Raymond. Their shared love of travel led them on many adventures including Alaska, the Great Wall of China and through the Panama Canal. Herman was an avid outdoorsman and was always happiest while out hunting or fishing and took great pleasure in spending time with family and friends. He was an active member of the Fraternal Order of Masons and the Kora Temple Shriners. Besides his wife, he is survived by his children, Herman Gatchell Jr. and Lynne Austin of Auburn; Todd Gatchell and his wife Nancy of Poland; Kelly Procter and her husband David of Tyngsboro, Mass.; his sister Margaret Bernhardt and her husband William of North Conway, N.H.; six grandchildren: Ashley Wescott and her husband Nicholas of Falmouth; Chelsea Gosselin and her husband Christopher of Poland; Andrew Gatchell and his wife Katelynn of Hebron; Nathaniel, Benjamin and Samuel Procter of Tyngsboro, Mass.; and seven great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Walleska (Bansmer) Gatchell.A funeral service will be held at Grace Lutheran Church, 757 Summer Street, Auburn, Maine 04210 on Saturday, March 14, at 1 p.m. All family and friends are welcome to come and share your fond remembrances. The family wish to thank Memory Care at Market Square in South Paris and Beacon Hospice for their kind care and support. Online condolences may be sent to www.funeralalternatives.netIn lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his name and specified for use in Lewiston, Maine, to:The Salvation ArmyNorthern NewEngland Division297 Cumberland AvenuePortland, ME 04104

