Arrests

Lewiston

• Heidi Lemieux, 51, of Lewiston, on an outstanding warrant for violation of bail conditions, 9:16 p.m. Monday at 260 Park St.

• David Strout, 34, transient, on an outstanding warrant for burning prohibited material, 9:50 p.m. Monday at 64 Sabattus St.

• Andru Smart, 29, of Lewiston, on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear, 5:27 p.m. Tuesday at 155 Lisbon St.

Accidents

Auburn

• A vehicle driven by Marielle D. Rodrigue, 85, of Auburn struck a vehicle driven by Taylor Carrier, 26, of Lewiston at 8:17 a.m. Monday at Minot and Western avenues. Rodrigue’s 2018 Ford received minor damage and the 2005 Subaru driven by Carrier and owned by Scott R. Blossom of Poland was towed.

• A vehicle driven by Grace Caissie, 20, of Mechanic Falls ran a red light and struck a vehicle driven by Megan E. Chase, 36, of Lewiston at 6:28 p.m. Monday at Hampshire and Union streets. Caissie’s 2015 Honda and the 2015 Subaru driven by Chase and owned by Melissa Cooper of Auburn were towed.

Lewiston

• A vehicle driven by Heather L. Martin, 35, of Lewiston struck a vehicle driven by Donna M. Lavallee, 62, of Sabattus while Lavallee was stopped at a red light at 8:26 a.m. Thursday on Lincoln Street. Martin’s 2008 Chevrolet received functional damage and Lavallee’s 2013 Ford was towed.

• A vehicle driven by Kenneth J. Paradis, 53, of Lewiston struck a vehicle driven by Keshia R. Thanephonesy, 26, of Lewiston at 10:08 a.m. Thursday at Ash and Shawmut streets. The 2007 GMC driven by Paradis and owned by H.S. Reny Property Management in Lewiston received functional damage and Thanephonesy’s 2020 Hyundai was towed.

• A vehicle driven by Leola J. Bouthot, 79, of Lewiston struck the back of a legally parked vehicle owned by Eska Bowden, 20, of Lewiston at 10:11 a.m. Friday on Main Street. Bouthot’s 2008 Chrysler received minor damage and Bowden’s 2004 Acura received functional damage.

• A vehicle driven by Darrius L. Adams, 26, of Lewiston struck the side of a legally parked vehicle owned by Richard E. Morrison, 68, of Poland at 12:39 p.m. Friday on Pine Street. Adams’ 2009 Subaru was towed and Morrison’s 2015 Chevrolet received minor damage.

« Previous

filed under: