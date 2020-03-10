SABATTUS — As the daylight lengthens and the temperatures warm, the Sabattus Rec running group is gearing up for more runs and races. Runners (and walkers) of all ages and abilities are welcome to join in on any Wednesday night Group Run. Other runs are often added to the weekends, and notices are usually posted on the group’s Facebook page.

The Group Run Nights have been held weekly, year-round, for the past eight years. Anyone wishing to participate is welcome. The groups meet at 6 p.m. in the Mixer’s parking lot on Sabattus Rd, and usually have three or four different distances and paces to choose from. Most runs last 30-45 minutes.

If new to the sport or returning after an absence, these are a great way to get back into it. Whether you are just trying to get or stay healthy, or lose weight, or are training for your first race or your first big race, all are encouraged to come on out and meet some like-minded people.

For more information, email [email protected], check out our Sabattus Rec Club Running Program Facebook page or on the web at www.sabattusrec.com, and click on the running tab under “teams.”

« Previous