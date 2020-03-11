LEWISTON — Police are searching for a 63-year-old local man who was last seen in the downtown area in December.

Police said Michael Allen Roberts left behind his medication when he went missing and that he has had no contact with his family.

Investigators are looking into reports that Roberts had been seen as recently as February in the area of Walnut, Bartlett and Pierce streets. As they search, police are asking that anyone with information about Roberts’ whereabouts contact Detective Tyler Michaud at 513-3001 ext. 3316.

Roberts is described as being six-foot-one-inch in height, 225 pounds, with graying brown hair and blue eyes. He typically sports a gray goatee, police said.

