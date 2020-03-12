Maine is turning the big 2-0-0 Sunday.

Time to break out the Maine-shaped cheeseboards, state flag apron and Maine-shaped skillet for your big Pine Tree blowout.

Wait, what’s that?

You don’t already own a limited edition state skillet? And you didn’t know one existed? And you have so many questions about who has so far opened their wallets to this $450 delight?

Bag Lady, too! It’s like we just get each other.

This week, we shop all things proudly, boldly Maine.

It’s time to get your 1820 on.

• Dirigo Maine 200 beanie or cap, Maine200.org, $11.95

So it turns out, there’s an official Maine200 Bicentennial Commission store! Score either of these caps, in dark blue or navy, grab a lapel pin ($4.95), commemorative brass coin ($15) or 12 oz. stemless wine glass ($5.95) to give a hearty toast.

• Boredwalk’s Maine “Sex, drugs and lobster rolls” sweatshirt, Etsy, $45

A little humor to balance out all that officialness: In black, navy and heather gray, sizes XS-2X, the words are ringed around a simple lobster design and yes, everyone at your family reunion will want one next summer.

• Maine flag apron, Overstock.com, $47.49

Navy blue and made in the U.S.A. with a sizable image of the Maine state flag. Let’s not ask why Overstock.com has a Maine state flag apron but why it doesn’t have a New Hampshire one? Oh, wait, it does. So weird.

• Cherry wood trivet, Mangy Moose, $24.95

About 6.5 inches square with the state of Maine cut out of the center, perfect for holding a hot chowdah while it cools.

Pair with:

• Set of two coasters in the shape of the state, Lisa-Marie’s Made in Maine, $13

In birch with a cork back, described as 7.5 inches long from Kittery to Fort Kent, with “Maine” etched diagonally.

Trivets and coasters? Guests will know you’re a certifiable Maine-ophile.

• Pine tree and star 14k earrings, Harvest Gold Gallery, $275

In yellow, rose or white gold, the earrings found in this Lovell gallery appear to be inspired by the early Maine flag with a pine tree and star. Super chic, super subtle.

• Maine-shaped cheeseboards two ways!, Monkitree, $28-$46

Opt for slate or granite (but FYI, the granite is from Frankfort, Maine, according to the website for the Gardiner shop). Both are just over 11 inches tall and both, presumably, serve cheese like nobody’s business.

• Maine-shaped cast-iron skillet, Felion Studios, $450 and up

Part of the Wisconsin studio’s state pan series, it’s only making 50 of each state. The Maine skillet is just over 7 inches tall, weighs almost five pounds and it feels like *someone* at the Blaine House needs this on their shopping list.

Best find: Antique copper dangle earrings, Vera’s Iron & Vine, $29

They aren’t Maine-shaped, but the rectangular earrings are from the reclaimed copper roof of the Maine State House dome, according to the Farmington store’s website, and a natural conversation piece.

“My, what lovely earrings you have.”

“Why thank you! They’re from the Maine State House, originally built in 1832 but not topped with what we think of as its classic copper roof until a 1909 redesign by G. Henri Desmond!”

“Oh.”

Maybe work on the exact conversation.

Think twice: About sitting the bicentennial out. There’s too much Maine to miss.

Bag Lady’s true identity is protected by a pair of stylish, sweater-wearing Doberman pinschers (who wonder how people felt about mud season back in 1820) and the customer service counter at the Sun Journal. You can reach her at [email protected]

« Previous