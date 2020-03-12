BETHEL — Gym goers can breathe a sigh of relief for the time being. Workout 24-7, located at 32 Parkway, will remain open. Molly Washo took over “behind the scenes” in early February, and assumed full management at the end of February.

Washo has experience in office management, and was recently certified as a Health and Life Coach. She thinks both skills will play to her advantage as manager.

New flooring will be installed in late April/early May. The gym will be closed for only a couple days while work is being done, according to Washo. Washo also plans to repaint much of the facility, but will do painting during “off hours,” to ensure that people will still be able to workout.

“The last thing anyone needs is a disruption in their routine,” Washo said. “We’re going to try and keep it open as much as possible while we’re making improvements.”

Workout 24-7 will also be accepting credit and debit cards again. Since November, the gym had only been accepting cash payments for memberships and other services due to prior ownership leaving the business, according to Washo.

The tanning bed is one feature that is no longer part of the setup, having been sold before Washo took over. Instead, the gym plans to partner with a few massage therapists.

More changes will hopefully happen down the road, but this will be contingent on increasing membership, Washo said. Future changes could include purchasing some new equipment.

The gym offers daily, weekly and month to month memberships. They also offer, three, six and one year membership packages also.

Rates can be found on their Facebook page “Workout 24-7” or their website workout24-7bethelmaine.com. Discounts for seniors (age 65 and older), students and military personnel are offered. Washo has also put a survey on both the website and Facebook page, and paper copies will be available at the gym.

“I don’t have a particular vision for this gym. I put the survey out to get an idea about what people are looking for,” she said.

Her main priority for now will be making sure the gym remains open.

Staying true to it’s name, members will stay have 24 hour access to the gym.

Office hours are 3 to 7 p.m., Monday and Wednesday-Friday, Tuesday 12 to 7 p.m, and Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m to noon.

Personal Trainer Patti Truman will still be doing training sessions. Truman has been working at the gym for many years, according to Washo.

On Sunday March 15, Washo plans to hold an open house at the gym from 12 – 7 p.m.

Washo moved from Portland to Bethel in November.

Washo currently is at the gym when she can be, but plans to spend more time there after she finishes her seasonal job at Sunday River.

