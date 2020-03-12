PARIS —Join us for the week of March 16 – 21 to celebrate Maine’s bicentennial with a scavenger hunt at the Paris Public Library. This will be a drop-in event that can be completed at any time during the library’s regular hours throughout the week. We will have two levels to choose from for the scavenger hunt: a picture hunt or a more challenging Maine trivia hunt. Successfully complete one of the two scavenger hunts and enter your completed sheet into our drawing at the end of the week for a Maine gift basket! This event is free and open to all ages. For more information, you can call the library at 743-6994, email us at [email protected], or visit our Facebook page. The Paris Public Library is located at 37 Market Square in South Paris.

