100 Years Ago 1920

A prominent Lewiston woman said to the Journal, Thursday morning: “After a constant struggle for almost three-quarters of a century, woman suffrage is now the law of our land. It has run the course of all other reforms and, like all just measures, won at last. I do not envy the fortunes of those men among us who have so bitterly opposed this reform. Some of them will again be candidates for office and will be after our votes. Rest assured that we shall not forget them! In spite of their opposition and their legislative votes our day of victory has come. This does not imply that we will be governed by any feelings of revenge. We simply contend that such men are unfit to hold any office that requires manly ability and honor. The atmosphere is clear and our day has come!”

50 Years Ago: 1970

Mrs. George Geores of Leeds will address the Lewiston Auburn Christian Women’s Club at its March luncheon to be held Wednesday at 12:30 pm. at the Steckino’s Restaurant. Betsy Callahan will demonstrate custom made window shades and and Mrs. Stanley Gavitt with present the musical part of the program.

25 Years Ago: 1995

The Central Maine General Hospital Central Maine Medical Center School of Nursing Alumni Association will gather Thursday at noon for a luncheon meeting in Metcalfe Room 124. The speaker will be Betty Tarbox Nevelle, nurse manager of the CMMC obstetrical department, talking on the dramatic changes in obstetrical care.

