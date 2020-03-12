Bates College limits public access
Bates College posted on its website Thursday that it has begun limiting access to campus buildings to those with a valid Bates identification card.
“While we have historically welcomed the public into our facilities, this is a temporary mitigation measure in response to the global COVID-19 health crisis,” the college said.
In an email to students, Geoffrey Swift, vice president for finance and administration, said signs are being posted Thursday across campus and in the most commonly used buildings. He said Bates students need to keep their IDs with them in order to get in.
The college is also suspending its catering service.
Auburn concert canceled
Concerts for a Cause announced it is canceling Saturday night’s show by Chris Robley and Friends at the Universalist Church of Auburn “out of an abundance of caution and in keeping with” recommendations to practice social distancing.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.
-
Lewiston-Auburn
Janet Mills says Androscoggin County woman is state’s first ‘presumptive case’ of COVID-19
-
Maine
Colby College announces on-campus classes will end this week; students to leave campus for remote learning
-
Connections
Community notifications to run March 12
-
Connections
Well done news to run March 12
-
Community Sports
YMCA 3rd/4th grade boys basketball team wins Paper City Classic tournament