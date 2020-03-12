<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Bates College limits public access

Bates College posted on its website Thursday that it has begun limiting access to campus buildings to those with a valid Bates identification card.

“While we have historically welcomed the public into our facilities, this is a temporary mitigation measure in response to the global COVID-19 health crisis,” the college said.

In an email to students, Geoffrey Swift, vice president for finance and administration, said signs are being posted Thursday across campus and in the most commonly used buildings. He said Bates students need to keep their IDs with them in order to get in.

The college is also suspending its catering service.

Related Updated coverage of the coronavirus outbreak

Auburn concert canceled

Concerts for a Cause announced it is canceling Saturday night’s show by Chris Robley and Friends at the Universalist Church of Auburn “out of an abundance of caution and in keeping with” recommendations to practice social distancing.

« Previous

filed under: