FARMINGTON — The Farmington Contra Dance will be held on Saturday, March 14, at the Farmington Grange, 124 Bridge St. The community/family dance will run from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., $2 adults, $1 children, very easy dances for all ages, deduct admission from regular contra dance if you stay, sit-in musicians are `welcome.
From 7:30-8 p.m., snacks and treats potluck, bring finger food for in between dances snacking. The contra dance will run from 8 to 10 p.m. or so, and will feature Bien Sur (Elaine Malkin and Gail Lipfert) with calling by Cynthia Phinney and Hank Washburn. $6 admission/$5 student/$15 family max. For more information call 491-9928.
Comments are not available on this story.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
The Franklin Journal
‘What’s Happening to Our Birds?’
-
The Franklin Journal
NEHI’S John Black facilitates hemp round table at PACC
-
The Franklin Journal
Briefly
-
The Franklin Journal
Fire Co. sets sale date
-
The Franklin Journal
RSU 9 announces pre-k and kindergarten registration dates