FARMINGTON — The Farmington Contra Dance will be held on Saturday, March 14, at the Farmington Grange, 124 Bridge St. The community/family dance will run from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., $2 adults, $1 children, very easy dances for all ages, deduct admission from regular contra dance if you stay, sit-in musicians are `welcome.

From 7:30-8 p.m., snacks and treats potluck, bring finger food for in between dances snacking. The contra dance will run from 8 to 10 p.m. or so, and will feature Bien Sur (Elaine Malkin and Gail Lipfert) with calling by Cynthia Phinney and Hank Washburn. $6 admission/$5 student/$15 family max. For more information call 491-9928.

