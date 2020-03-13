MONDAY, March 16

LEWISTON — Finance Committee meeting, 5:30 p.m. in the administrator’s conference room at City Hall.

AUBURN — City Council workshop and meeting, 6 p.m. in the Council Chamber at Auburn Hall. The council will meet at the Auburn Public Library for a tour and strategic plan discussion at 4 p.m. Regular meeting will include presentations on the Androscoggin River’s water quality classification and the Auburn Water District’s proposed rate increase.

TUESDAY, March 17

AUBURN — Auburn Public Library board of trustees meeting, 7:30 a.m. in the library conference room at 49 Spring St.

AUBURN – Auburn Sewer District trustees meeting, 4 p.m. at 268 Court St.

LEWISTON — City Council budget workshop and meeting, 5:30 p.m. in the Council Chamber at City Hall. Regular meeting agenda includes a vote to allow the sale of the Androscoggin Bank Colisee.

AUBURN – Conservation Commission meeting, 6 p.m. in the Community Room at Auburn Hall.

WEDNESDAY, March 18

AUBURN – Auburn Water District trustees meeting, 4 p.m. at 268 Court St.

AUBURN – School Committee meeting, 6 p.m. in the Council Chamber at Auburn Hall. Budget workshop at 6 p.m. followed by regular meeting at 7 p.m.

THURSDAY, March 19

AUBURN – L-A 911 Committee meeting, 8 a.m. at 552 Minot Ave.

LEWISTON — City Council budget workshop, 6 p.m. in the Council Chamber at City Hall.

« Previous

filed under: