100 Years Ago: 1920

Current reports that the Cushman-Hollis Co, is to enlarge its present factory to nearly double capacity this summer were not confirmed by E.F. Farrington Abbott, the general manager, when he was asked by the Lewiston Journal, Thursday, He was careful not to deny that plans are underway for improvements, but stated that there was nothing definite and there was “nothing to say.” It was also reported that the Ault-Williamson company has plans for a big addition to its plant; but Mr. Williamson of the firm had the same answer for the Journal: “Nothing to say for publication.”

50 Years Ago: 1970

Auburn Health Officer Mrs. Shirley Schneider today announced the schedule of German Measles Vaccine Clinics to be held next week in Auburn’s elementary schools. The vaccine will be administered by jet gun, so there’ll be no needles involved, the health officer noted.

25 Years Ago: 1995

Forster Inc. on Monday sealed a deal with a Minnesota-based wooden match company, which has bought all of Forster’s stock, Diamond Brands President Edward Michael said. He called the sale “positive,” and said the only job losses would be at the administrative level. “There will be an expansion of manufacturing jobs, and I’m optimistic that there will be more manufacturing jobs added than administrative jobs lost,” Michael said. He said Forster’s President Matthew Burns has resigned but will help with the transition. Michael will be the new president of Forster’s. “We didn’t need two presidents,” he said. Forster’s current vice president of operations, Rich Campbell, will stay on as general manager of Forster’s, Michael said.

The material used in Looking Back is reproduced exactly as it originally appeared, although misspelling and errors may be corrected.

« Previous

filed under: