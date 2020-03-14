AUBURN – Our loving father, grampy, great-grampy, “The Hero”; Lawrence James Lambert passed away peacefully Thursday, March 12, 2020.He fought an incredible battle with cancer and never let the disease stop him from living life to the fullest. His courage was amazing as his will, strength and humor never ceased.Lawrence and his family wanted to acknowledge our gratitude and appreciation to Dr. Rausch and his team at CMMC for the considerate and thoughtful personalized care throughout his illness.Lawrence was an angel for his family, always protecting, loving and providing. His family was the center of his world and theirs, him. No words can express the love he brought to his family, rooting us together as one. He will be forever missed, but never forgotten. His traditions and gifts of many memories will live on and carry us all to our end days.Lawrence was born in Medford, Mass. on All Saints Day, Nov. 1, 1944. He grew up in Rumford with his father, Earl Lambert, mother, Irene Lambert and three siblings.Lawrence graduated from Stephens High School in 1963, then enlisted in the Navy in 1964. He proudly served four years on the USS Bushnell (AS-15), a Fulton-class submarine tender out of Key Three West.Mission completed, he moved on to be a chef, antique store owner, ran the Fellowship House, a detox shelter for many years and retired after 24 years of dedicated genuine work for his clients as a licensed alcohol and drug counselor at Tri-County Mental Health. He was an incredible friend and touched everyone he knew.Lawrence is survived by his two proud children, Justin Lambert and Jennifer Gary, daughter-in-law, Vikki, son-in-law, Keith Gary; and his pride and joy grandchildren, Christopher Lambert, Abigail Lambert, Gage Lawrence Gary; great-grandson, Jameson Lawrence Lambert; sister, Patricia Lambert; and nieces, Brenda Goss, Debbie Mawhinney, Cindy Pelletier and all of their children.He was predeceased by his beloved brothers, Timothy and Thomas Lambert. An hour of visitation will take place on Sunday March 15 from 11 a.m. to noon at Funeral Alternatives, 25 Tampa Street, Lewiston. A funeral will follow at noon. Burial will take place later at Maine Memorial Veteran’s Cemetery, Augusta. Online condolences may be sent to www.funeralalternatives.net.

