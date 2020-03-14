POLAND – Judith Ann (Jackson) Wood, 58, passed into the hands of God, her Savior, on March 12, 2020 after 18 years of monitoring and treatment for lung cancer. Born in New Jersey on Jan. 26, 1962 and raised and educated in East Eddington, she was the fourth born of Robert and Jean Beyer Jackson’s eight children. Her early work with the Girl Scout Council of Maine gave her enormous joy spending summers at Camp Natarswi, but her many years with SW&B Construction provided her great satisfaction and the means to raise her two daughters as a single parent. She praised God for being able to see her two daughters graduate from college and become employed in satisfying careers. After 16 years of being single, she married Mark Wood on Oct. 10, 2009 and they made their home initially on Hideaway Road in East Poland, then Johnson Hill Road in West Poland where she planted flower beds and tilled a garden every year. She was most contented sweating in the sun and getting her hands dirty when not instructing Mark how to do things her way, a habit he never asked her to break. But she really found her calling assisting in the raising and training of her nieces and nephews, especially Lillyana and Mileah most recently. She loved these little girls demonstrating patience and extraordinary insight into their needs. She taught Sunday school for some years and was a member of the Poland Baptist Church along with her husband–“God is most glorified when we are most satisfied in Him.” -John PiperJudith was predeceased by her grandparents; her father; and sister, Janice Guthrie (Rosado) Whiteley.She is survived by her husband, Mark of Poland; her mother, Jean Guthrie of Mechanic Falls; daughters, Alicia Gogan of Poland and Kayla Collins Lewis and her husband Daniel of Lyman; stepson, Christopher Wood and his wife Michele and their children Sophia, Cooper and Bennett; brothers, Robert, Mark, Gregory and William and sisters, Margaret, Christine and Karen; and 18 nieces and nephews. Arrangements by Funeral Alternatives. Visiting hours at the Poland Baptist Church will be held on Saturday, March 21, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with a service of Christian faith to follow at 1 p.m. Condolences may be expressed at www.funeralalternatives.netIn lieu of flowers, donations in her memory can be made toHope Haven Gospel Mission209 Lincoln St.Lewiston ME 04240 orPre-BornP.O. BOX 78221Indianapolis IN 46278

