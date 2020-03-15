Coronavirus, bear markets, election meddling, opioid crisis, climate change, the national debt … thank you, Anthony Seddon and Calvin Dundore, for showing us what truly matters. And thank you, Andree Kehn, for capturing the moment (Sun Journal sports, front page, March 12).

David Chittim, Lewiston

