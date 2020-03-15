JAY — Robert and Mavis Dubord of Jay are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Jenna Dubord, to Andy Broomhall, the son of Scott and JoAnn Broomhall of Rumford.
The future bride attended Husson University, where she received her bachelor of science degree in kinesiology, and a physical therapy assistant degree at Kennebec Valley Community College. She lives in Portland and is employed at Kindred Healthcare. She continues to have a special interest in stroke recovery and Parkinson’s disease. Jenna, along with her dog, “Lux,” recently completed training with Therapy Dogs International and received therapy dog certification.
The future groom attended the University of Presque Isle, where he received a bachelor of science degree as a certified athletic trainer and physical therapy assistant degree. He previously received a certificate as a certified massage therapist at Empire Education. He lives in Portland and is employed at Back in Motion Physical Therapy. He continues his interest in orthopedic outpatient therapy and playing guitar.
Together, the couple enjoys their passion for skiing, hiking and spending time at camp.
Along with family and friends, they are planning an August 2021 wedding ceremony.
