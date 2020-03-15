I am currently reading a small but important book: “On Tyranny,” by Timothy Snyder, 2017. It is in the Norway Memorial Library and, hopefully, in other libraries as well. The book is concise, at 126 pages.
In light of the political situations we find ourselves in, it is well worth reading. The subtitle is “Twenty Lessons from the Twentieth Century.”
Knowing history is important.
Vickie Rogers, Otisfield
