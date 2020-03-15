I am heartened when friends and neighbors participate in selecting elected officials. The act of nominating, supporting and voting for representatives at all levels of government is both a responsibility and benefit of citizenship.

People seeking office should possess character and intelligence. Experience and policy positions count, however, the ability to weigh evidence, inquire, discuss and listen are even more important.

“Rooted in Community” is the theme of Ken Morse’s campaign in District 71 and a guiding principle of his life. He has spent decades building alliances and nourishing connections in western Maine and beyond, focusing on food and health of people and the land. His interest in quality education, accessible and affordable health care, and support of small business are in tune with the needs of the Oxford Hills.

Sending Ken Morse to the State House will assure that those issues are priorities.

Richard McSherry, Norway

