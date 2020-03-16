A tractor-trailer truck hauling logs and driven by Marc Corbelil, 26, of Terrebonne, Quebec, rolled over Friday afternoon on Route 27 in Coburn Gore, in northern Franklin County. Franklin County Sheriff’s Office photo

COBURN GORE — A Canadian truck driver and his passenger were injured Friday afternoon when the tractor-trailer truck hauling logs rolled over Friday afternoon on Route 27.

A Canadian truck driver and his passenger received minor injuries Friday when the tractor-trailer truck they were in rolled over on Route 27 in Coburn Gore, according to Franklin County Deputy Andrew Morgan. Franklin County Sheriff’s Office photo

Driver Marc Corbelil, 26, of Terrebonne, Quebec, was driving a 2018 Kenworth tractor-trailer owned by JM Champeau Transport of Saint Malo, Quebec, northbound when he lost control and ran off the right side of the road, Sheriff Scott Nichols Sr. wrote in an email.

Deputy Andrew Morgan responded to the accident, which was reported at 3:21 p.m. He was assisted by Border Patrol officers.

Corbelil and his passenger, Karolanne Rousseau, 23, also of Quebec, then walked across the border into Canada to receive medical attention, Nichols wrote.

The two received minor injuries and were released from a Canadian hospital the same day, Morgan said.

Eustis Fire Rescue assisted at the scene. Dutch Gap Auto of Chesterville removed the truck.

Comments are not available on this story.

filed under:
coburn gore maine
Related Stories
Latest Articles