COBURN GORE — A Canadian truck driver and his passenger were injured Friday afternoon when the tractor-trailer truck hauling logs rolled over Friday afternoon on Route 27.

Driver Marc Corbelil, 26, of Terrebonne, Quebec, was driving a 2018 Kenworth tractor-trailer owned by JM Champeau Transport of Saint Malo, Quebec, northbound when he lost control and ran off the right side of the road, Sheriff Scott Nichols Sr. wrote in an email.

Deputy Andrew Morgan responded to the accident, which was reported at 3:21 p.m. He was assisted by Border Patrol officers.

Corbelil and his passenger, Karolanne Rousseau, 23, also of Quebec, then walked across the border into Canada to receive medical attention, Nichols wrote.

The two received minor injuries and were released from a Canadian hospital the same day, Morgan said.

Eustis Fire Rescue assisted at the scene. Dutch Gap Auto of Chesterville removed the truck.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: