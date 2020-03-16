These cancellations have been submitted to Sun Journal staff.

AMERICAN LEGION GEORGE BUNTEN POST 10

American Legion George Bunten Post 10 in Livermore Falls has canceled its Saturday, March 21, fundraising supper.

FRANKLIN COUNTY ANIMAL SHELTER

“While the environment is uncertain, we feel it is in the best interest of our community to close to the public through Monday, March 30, effective immediately. We will communicate any changes to our reopening date with you here on our Facebook page as well as https://fcanimalshelter.org.

“If interested in adopting an animal, we are able to do adoptions by appointment. You can view our available animals at https://fcanimalshelter.org under the ‘our animals’ tab, or by visiting our Facebook Available Cats album or Available Dogs album. To meet an animal you are interested in adopting, please email [email protected]”

CARRABASSETT VALLEY PUBLIC LIBRARY

Based on guidance and recommendations by the Maine CDC, the Carrabassett Valley Public Library has canceled all public programs, as well as the children’s play area, until further notice. The library will remain open. As of now, access to library materials will remain available. The library will continue its practices of heightened cleaning and disinfection of surfaces and improving opportunities for “social distancing” within the library. Library-sponsored events will be canceled and/or rescheduled if possible. Plans will be announced via FaceBook. The library will announce whether this policy will continue, change, or end during April. The library will follow guidance from the state and town public health officials in terms of adapting this practice or closing the library.

FARMINGTON ROTARY PRICE IS RIGHT

Due to health concerns, and venue availability, the Farmington Rotary Price is Right fundraiser has been postponed until this fall. The event was scheduled to for March 28 at Mt. Blue campus.

FARMINGTON

The Farmington Board of Selectmen will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, March 19, to consider postponing the annual town meeting, originally scheduled for Monday, March 30.

FARMINGTON COMMUNITY CENTER

Due to the concern for public health, Farmington Parks and Recreation Director Matthew Foster announced the Farmington Community Center is closed until March 30. The situation will be reassessed then.

All programs, rentals and activities have also been canceled until April 10. The situation will be reassessed then.

FRANKLIN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL CONFERENCE ROOMS

Franklin Memorial Hospital is temporarily suspending the use of its conference rooms to outside groups such as self-help groups and classes, effective immediately. Anyone with questions may call Jennifer Stevens in the education department at 779-2381. To learn more about coronavirus/COVID-19 visit https://mainehealth.org/healthy-communities/coronavirus

MAINE MOUNTAIN QUILTERS

Meetings and workshops are canceled until further notice.

MAINE SCHOOLS SPRING SPORTS

The Maine Principals Association has postponed the beginning of the spring high school athletics season from Monday, March 23 to Monday, April 27.

MT. BLUE AREA GARDEN CLUB

Mt Blue Area Garden Club meeting on March 17 at Trinity United Methodist Church, Farmington Falls Road, Farmington has been canceled.

MT. BLUE SPRING SPORTS MEETING

Individual team meetings for student-athletes only will be scheduled during the two-week period prior to the April 27 start date. As these meetings are planned and scheduled, they will be announced to students and the community.

NORTH LIVERMORE BAPTIST CHURCH

No office hours, Bible studies, choir, or workshops this week. The situation will be reassessed next week.

UNIVERSITY OF MAINE COOPERATIVE EXTENSION

UMaine Extension is canceling indoor events of more than 20 attendees happening through April 10.

The Franklin County Extension Showcase, originally scheduled for April 9 has been canceled. There are plans to reschedule the event.

WILTON MASONS

The Masonic supper originally scheduled for 5-6:30 p.m., Saturday, March 21, at the Harland M. Harnden Masonic lodge in Wilton, has been canceled.

UNITED WAY OF THE TRI-VALLEY AREA

United Way is postponing its Celebration and Annual Meeting on March 26. The agency announced the following actions:

The office will remain open until further notice, practicing safe social distancing.

Those wishing to schedule a scan-and-go tax appointment can call 778-5048 to schedule a time to drop off documents and meet with Nichole Ernest.

The office will be disinfected daily.

All small gatherings will be limited and rooms will be cleaned after.

All large gatherings are canceled.

Links to information are posted on the agency’s website and facebook page.

Support for 211Maine, which is on the frontline of providing current and reliable information regarding COVID-19 will be supported. Text your zip code to 898-211 or call 211.

Contributions designated to Very Basics Fund, which supports food, fuel and shelter provided by nonprofits in the area, will continue.

USDA/NRCS OFFICES

All U.S. Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources Council Service will stay open, unless a particular location is known to have an outbreak,, and at least one employee on the NRCS side must be present in the office, with employees rotating teleworking through March 27. In addition, the doors to the offices are locked, with a sign on the front door for people to call inside, and if they can confirm that they, or someone they’ve been in contact with, have not been diagnosed with COVID-19, been traveling in certain areas in the last 14 days, or don’t have certain symptoms, they can be let inside.

