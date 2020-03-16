CHESTERVILLE — At this time, the annual Town Meeting is still set for 7 p.m., Monday, March 23, at the Town Hall. A decision on postponing or changing the meeting format due to coronavirus concerns is to be made by Selectmen Thursday, March 19. Voting was still to be held 2-8 p.m. Friday, March 20, at the Town Hall.

Voters will be asked to consider the proposed 2020 budget, replacing/repairing the fire station roof and purchasing a used fire truck.

Several departments have different amounts recommended in the budget. If all lower amounts are approved, the budget would be almost $1.009 million and a budget total of almost $1.248 million if all higher amounts are approved.

The Road Committee is recommending $400,000 for capital roads. The Selectmen and Budget Committee are seeking $200,000 for that account. Deputy Town Clerk Rachel Hesseltine said the higher amount would represent an additional 8% increase to taxation based on the 2019 commitment.

Selectmen are recommending $23,450 to repair/replace the fire station roof with a maroon color option. The Budget Committee recommends $21,365 for the less expensive, silver or no-color option.

The fire department is seeking approval to lease to purchase a used fire truck and dispose of Engine 2 and the tanker. The Selectmen recommend deferring the first payment of $19,062 until 2021. The Budget Committee recommends $18,432 for the first payment made this year. Heseltine said the Select Board option was a way to reduce this year’s budget figures.

The Selectmen are also recommending $324,669 for public works and $2,000 for Chesterville Days. The Budget Committee recommends $314,337 and $1,000 respectively for each.

Heseltine said the Budget Committee chose the public works amounts based on prior year’s expenditures and current needs. The Budget Committee feels that taxpayers should not be funding non-essential events. They feel this should be privately funded through donations and fundraising, she said.

Last year voters approved a $1.05 million budget that did not include the county or Regional School Unit 9 commitments.

