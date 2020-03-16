Farmington Board of Selectmen
***Special meeting agenda***
Thursday, March 19, 6:30 p.m.
Item 1: Pledge of Allegiance
Item 2: To determine whether to postpone the March 30 Annual Town Meeting
Item 3: To consider an amendment to the revolving loan fund management plan
Item 4: To approve the minutes of March 10
Item 5: To discuss other business
