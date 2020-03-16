Arrests

Androscoggin County

• Kristina Benson, 36, of Poland, on a probation hold, 1:08 p.m. Monday at 92 Hardscrabble Road in Poland.

Lewiston

• Randy Hall, 55, transient, on two counts of violating conditions of release and a count of tampering with a witness, 9:07 a.m. Monday at 138 Horton St.

• Megan Auger, 26, of West Paris, on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear, Monday at 51 Spring St.

Accidents

Lewiston

• A vehicle driven by John W. Lamothe, 61, of Lewiston backed into a vehicle driven by Joan M. Trotter, 53, of Lewiston at 9:39 a.m. Thursday on Sabattus Street. Lamothe’s 2002 Dodge received minor damage and the 2018 Nissan driven by Trotter and owned by Bobby Trotter of Lewiston received functional damage.

• A vehicle driven by Philip J. Cyr, 59, of Portage backed into a vehicle driven by Raymond Spencer, 34, of Auburn at 1:41 p.m. Friday on Lisbon Street. Cyr’s 2011 GMC had no damage and Spencer’s 2013 Scion had functional damage.

• A vehicle driven by Michael G. Spaulding, 64, of Lewiston struck a deer at 7:16 p.m. Friday on Lisbon Street. Spaulding’s 2015 Kia was towed.

• A vehicle driven by Robert J. L’Italien, 53, of Auburn and a vehicle driven by John L. Wright, 62, of Lewiston collided at 7:43 a.m. Sunday at Cedar and Lincoln streets. L’Italien’s 2014 Nissan had functional damage and Wright’s 2005 Chrysler was towed.

