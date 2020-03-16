WILTON — The Board of Selectpersons has canceled its Tuesday meeting because of the COVID-19 virus, Town Manager Rhonda Irish said.
The Planning Board has postponed its meeting Thursday.
Code Enforcement Officer Charlie Lavin said, “Given all the closures and the need to socially isolate to stem the transmission of the virus the meeting scheduled for Thursday will be postponed to April 2.
Comments are not available on this story.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Franklin
RSU 9 announces meal pickup sites
-
Lewiston-Auburn
Two new cases of COVID-19 reported at Lewiston, Bridgton hospitals
-
Maine
Northern Light Mercy Hospital confirms employee tested positive for coronavirus
-
Sports
Tom Caron: Baseball’s return, whenever that happens, will feel so good
-
River Valley
Run on toilet tissue creating shortages in Mexico