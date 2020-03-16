WILTON — The Board of Selectpersons has canceled its Tuesday meeting because of the COVID-19 virus, Town Manager Rhonda Irish said.

The Planning Board has postponed its meeting Thursday.

Code Enforcement Officer Charlie Lavin said, “Given all the closures and the need to socially isolate to stem the transmission of the virus the meeting scheduled for Thursday will be postponed to April 2.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: