Lewiston library closes for three weeks

LEWISTON — In order to maintain appropriate social distancing while flattening the curve of any potential viral transmission in the community and based on the most recently updated information available, the Lewiston Public Library will be closed beginning Monday, March 16.

The library will remain closed until Monday, April 6, at which point the situation will be re-evaluated. During this period, any items borrowed from the library should be retained and not returned. Fines will be waived while the library is closed.

The Table at Norway Grange cancels month of events

NORWAY — Based on the recommendations of the Maine CDC regarding precautions for the Coronavirus to socially separate, and out of concern for the health and safety of the community, The Table at Norway Grange has cancelled the Free Friday Fun Nights and Saturday free breakfasts for the next 30 days.

Staff will continue to monitor and evaluate the recommendations.

Anyone with special concerns or needs should call the Bolsters Mills United Methodist Church at 207-583-9024, leave a message and someone will return the call.

Auburn church cancels services, supper

AUBURN — The Sixth Street Congregational Church, 109 Sixth St., has cancelled services through the end of March. At the end of March, members will reassess the Coronavirus situation. The bean supper scheduled for March 28 has also been cancelled.

Legislature delegates cancel office hours

LEWISTON — Lewiston’s delegates to the Maine Legislature usually hold public office hours one Saturday each month at the Lewiston Public Library. In order to protect the health of community members, however, the scheduled March public office hours have been cancelled.

The members of the delegation, Senate Majority Leader Nate Libby and Reps. Heidi Brooks, Kristen Cloutier, Margaret Craven and Jim Handy, are working with the Governor’s office and state agencies to monitor the situation around COVID-19.

Sen. Libby and the representatives are available by phone and email to respond to constituent questions.

McLaughlin Garden lectures canceled

SOUTH PARIS — The final two lectures of the 2020 McLaughlin Garden lecture series, March 18 and 25, have been cancelled. Every effort will be made to reschedule the last two speakers. The garden will open for the season Mother’s Day weekend, May 9 and 10, with a special members event on May 8. The wildflowers will be in bloom, the plant sale will be ready and, new this year, will be a yard sale with garden-related items.

‘Temple’s Got Talent’ program is canceled

TEMPLE — The Temple Historical Society’s “Temple’s Got Talent” program on Saturday, March 21, has been canceled and will be rescheduled at a later date.

Poland Candidates’ Night canceled

POLAND — The Poland Candidates’ Night, scheduled for Thursday, March 26, has been canceled.

Talk on heart disease treatment postponed

BETHEL — Dr. Daniel van Buren, board certified cardiologist, was scheduled to present a program, “What’s New in Treating Heart Disease,” on Thursday, March 26, at the Bethel Congregational Church. His program has been postponed due to the upgrade of the covid-19 virus to pandemic stage. The program has been tentatively rescheduled for Thursday, Oct. 8.

Another spring program, “Getting the Best Out of Aging: It’s What You Do with What You’ve Got,” a panel program on the challenges of aging, was scheduled for Thursday, April 16. This program has been postponed to spring 2021.

To Your Health is offered as a community service by Western Mountains Senior College in collaboration with the Bethel Family Health Center and SAD 44/Continuing Education. For more information, contact Peter Musso at 207-890-7034.

Women’s Hall of Fame ceremony reset

AUGUSTA — The 31st Maine Women’s Hall of Fame ceremony has been cancelled due to the coronavirus. The celebration has been rescheduled for Saturday, Oct. 17, at Jewett Auditorium, University of Maine Augusta.

Mid-Century Moment Bicentennial Event postponed

AUGUSTA — The Mid-Century Maine Women Writers Panel bringing together a distinguished panel of professors to discuss three mid-20th century Maine women writers during this period in history and the significance of their work, has been postponed. Scheduled for March 27, it has been postponed until fall.

Michael Klahr Center events postponed

AUGUSTA — The Michael Klahr Center, the Holocaust and Human Rights Center of Maine, University of Maine Augusta, has postponed events until further notice.

