CHESTERVILLE — The Town of Chesterville will hold an emergency Selectman meeting, this evening, March 17, at 6:30 p.m. at the Town Hall, 409 Dutch Gap Road.
The primary topics will be health concerns related to the coronavirus (COVID-19) and discussion of the town elections and Town Meeting scheduled to be held on March 20 and March 23 respectively.
