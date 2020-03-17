CHESTERVILLE — The Town of Chesterville will hold an emergency Selectman meeting, this evening, March 17, at 6:30 p.m. at the Town Hall, 409 Dutch Gap Road.

The primary topics will be health concerns related to the coronavirus (COVID-19) and discussion of the town elections and Town Meeting scheduled to be held on March 20 and March 23 respectively.

