WILTON — Officials released information Monday regarding options for conducting town business and changes in department procedures in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Motor vehicle, ATV and trailer registration renewals; and hunting and fishing license purchases can be completed online at wiltonmaine.org.

For vehicle registration renewals, residents will need their old registration, insurance card and mileage to complete the transaction. The office staff is available by phone during regular business hours to answer questions about the process.

New registrations and boat registration renewals can not be completed online and will need to be processed at the Town Office.

Tax, water and sewer payments can be mailed to: Town of Wilton, 158 Weld Road, Wilton, ME 04294. Payments can also be dropped off in a drop box located in the Town Office entryway. Telephone numbers should be included with payments in case staff have any questions.

Residents who need a receipt are asked to include a self-addressed stamped envelope with their payment.

“If you do need to come into the office, you may notice that we will be attempting to maintain a social distance while conducting business. Please do not take offense. We are trying to keep you, as well as ourselves, healthy. We will be wiping down our front counters and areas of high contact frequently. We also have hand sanitizer available on the front counter and we encourage citizens to use it. We will be doing the same behind the counter,” the notice stated.

Officials ask that only essential personnel enter the highway garage and sewer department. Those with concerns about road issues should call the Town Office or the Highway Department at 645-4883. For water or sewer issues, please call the Town Office.

“At this point, we do not anticipate any changes at the Transfer Station, but ask that you keep a social distance from residents and personnel while at the site,” the notice stated.

It is business as usual for police and fire departments. However, personnel are taking precautions to protect themselves and residents.

There will be no Recreation Department youth baseball and softball clinics until further notice. Adult activities such as pickleball, cornhole and men’s basketball has also been suspended. When the department is able to resume use of the school gym, notices will be posted on the town website and Facebook page.

As always, Selectboard meetings are televised live by Mt. Blue TV. Beeline Cable customers can view live meetings on Channel 11. Meetings can also be viewed by the general public on the Live Stream Channel at www.mtbluetv.org,

An archive of meetings can be found on the station’s website under the Wilton Selectmen link.

Information will be updated as needed and posted on the town website and Facebook page.

“It is all subject to change,” said Cindy Greer, office assistant. “We are taking it day by day.”

