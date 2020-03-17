Following a negotiated settlement, state regulators on Tuesday approved the sale of the dominant electric utility in eastern and northern Maine to a Canadian company.
The Maine Public Utilities Commission approved the acquisition of Emera Maine by the Canadian utility company Enmax Corp., a wholly owned subsidiary of the city of of Calgary, Alberta.
The regulatory approval comes after a settlement was reached among Enmax, Emera Maine, the Maine Office of Public Advocate and other parties. The $1.3 billion acquisition is expected to close within the next week.
The settlement includes rate credits for customers totaling $8.1 million and a freeze on distribution rate increases until October 2021, which is expected to save customers up to $30 million.
Also included is an additional $5 million in electric rate relief targeted to customers who are eligible for assistance from the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program.
Enmax also agreed to upgrade grid reliability and customer service as part of the deal.
