Extension Showcase

FARMINGTON — Extension Showcase Thursday, April 9, at 4 – 7:30 p.m., at Saint Joseph Parish, 133 Middle Street, Farmington is cancelled. We plan on rescheduling this event at a later date. Thank you for your interest in this event and please do not hesitate to contact me at 207.778.4650 or 800.297.1478 if you have any questions.



Suppers



LIVERMORE FALLS — George Bunten Post 10 American Legion has cancelled their monthly supper on Saturday March 21.

EAST WILTON — The March 21, Public Masonic Supper at the Harland M. Harnden Masonic Hall, 70 Bryant Road, East Wilton, has been cancelled

Quilters

FARMINGTON — Maine Mountain Quilters meetings and workshops are cancelled till further notice.

Garden Club

Meeting on March 17 at Trinity United Methodist Church, Farmington Falls Road, cancelled

Library

Carrabassett Valley — Based on guidance and recommendations by the Maine CDC, the Carrabassett Valley Public Library has chosen to cancel all public programs, as well as the children’s play area, until further notice. The Library will remain open. As of now, access to library materials will remain available. The library will continue its practices of heightened cleaning and disinfection of surfaces and improving opportunities for “social distancing” within the library. Library-sponsored events will be canceled and/or rescheduled if possible. We will announce these plans one-by-one via FaceBook. The Library will announce whether this policy will continue, change, or end as we move into April. The Library will follow guidance from the state and town public health officials in terms of adapting this practice or closing the library.

