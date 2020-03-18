LIVERMORE FALLS — First Baptist Church, (FBC) 25 Church St. Palm Sunday service will be 4/5 at 10:30 a.m. Maundy Thursday will be 4/9 at 7 p.m. at First Baptist Church (25 Church St. LF) Good Friday will be 4/10 at 7 p.m. at FBC. Sunrise service will be 4/12 at 6:30 a.m. at Moose Hill Free Will Baptist Church (30 Record Rd, LF) Easter breakfast 9:30 at FBC and Easter Service 10:30 at FBC. There will be an Easter egg hunt for kids in between breakfast and the service.

NORTH JAY — Bartlett Memorial United Methodist Church, North Jay, East Dixfield Road, schedule for March is Ministry Team; Wednesday March 18 at 6 p.m. with Rev. Angela Rotherham and Ad Council Meeting following. March 22 Sunday Worship Service, 9 a.m., Barbara Hathaway, Certified Lay Minister. Join us as we learn about Lent and worship God, the Father, Jesus the Son, and the Holy Spirit. All are welcome to attend. Bartlett Memorial UMC is open second & fourth Sundays for Morning Worship Service at 9 a.m.

BEAN’S CORNER — Bean’s Corner Baptist Church is a Bible-centered church located at 17 Chesterville Road near the intersection of Rt. 133 & Rt 156 in Jay, ME. We are a community of people seeking to know Jesus, respond to His love and forgiveness, and share that love and forgiveness with others. We’d love to have you join us at either our 8 am & 10:30 a.m. Sunday service! March events 3/14 Men’s Breakfast 8:00 a.m. 3/21 Women’s Breakfast 8:00 a.m.

3/21 Couples Dinner & Game Night 6 p.m. – sign up at church.

JAY — New Life Baptist Church 66 Hyde Rd, Jay. Service Times: Sunday School 9:30, Sunday Morning 10:30, Sunday Evening 6/Sunday Afternoon 1:30 (Winter Schedule), Wednesday 6:30.

