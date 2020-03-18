Well, seems we are in the midst of a very unusual situation. My advice is to follow the warnings we have been given and use some common sense. For me, self distancing is very difficult but I will do it to stay healthy and prevent others from becoming ill.

Since we are all spending more time at home, let’s cook! This is my own red sauce and meatball recipe. It is so easy and very delicious, something you can make ahead and serve quickly, with a glass of red wine! Bon Appetit!

Claire’s Meatballs and Sauce

This makes 27 meatballs!

Ingredients:

2 pounds ground beef

1 small sweet onion

1 large green pepper

2 small cans Hunt’s tomato sauce

1 can Hunt’s tomato paste

1 sleeve Premium saltines

1 egg

1 jar four cheese tomato sauce

½ cup milk

Italian seasoning

Basil

Oregano

3 Bay leaves

salt and pepper

Prepare:

Slice half of the onion and half of the green pepper into chunks. Place in large pot, add water, Italian seasoning, basil, oregano, bay leaves, salt and pepper and simmer until onion is translucent.

Add the tomato sauce, paste and pasta sauce. Use the Hunt’s sauce can as a measure and add 2 cans water, simmer.

Place meat in a large bowl. Chop remaining onion and green pepper into small cubes. Place saltine crackers onto a sheet of waxed paper and cover with another sheet. Using a Donald Simoneau rolling pin, crush all the crackers until they are flaky. Add all the ingredients to the meat and more spices used in the sauce, with the exception of the bay leaves

Roll into balls and place in glass pie plates. Cover with waxed paper. Microwave each pie plate for 6 minutes or less depending on your microwave.

Place meatballs carefully into sauce so they can continue cooking. Simmer for 2-3 hours. Serve over pasta of your choice.

Note: During the simmering process you may want to add a little water, just determine how thick you want the sauce. Also, when using the spices I don’t measure, that is a personal choice, but at least 1 teaspoon of each to start.

