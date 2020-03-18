EUSTIS — Flagstaff Regional School Unit has announced its plan to deliver food to Stratton School students and other children in the community during the shutdown of the school closure.

Assistant Superintendent and Principal Barry London announced Monday that the school would be closed to students at least through March 27.

Breakfasts and lunches for children ages 1 to 18 can be picked up at the rear gym entrance between 7:30 and 8 a.m.

Meals for Thursday and Friday will be distributed Thursday.

Meals for Monday and Tuesday will be distributed Monday.

Meals for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, March 25-27, will be distributed Wednesday, March 25.

And child in the community who needs assistance should have their names added to the meal distribution list by emailing Food Service Director Joanne Raymond at [email protected]

Additional dates will be added as necessary, if school remains closed.

