WILTON — All town buildings have been closed to the public, Town Manager Rhonda Irish announced Wednesday afternoon.

This includes the Town Office, Public Safety building, Recreation Department buildings, Highway Department garage and Wastewater Plant buildings.

“At this time, all staff will continue to work at their various department sites and will respond to residents’ questions and concerns through phone and email. We anticipate opening on Monday, March 30. However, we will be evaluating our opening dates to ensure our employees’ and residents’ safety,” she said.

The transfer station and recycling center remain open but personnel will practice social distancing and will not handle resident’s trash or recyclables. The share shack at the transfer station will be closed until at least March 31.

Kineowatha Park will be opened once the roads are ready for vehicle traffic. All other town parks will remain open.

The next Select Board meeting is scheduled Tuesday, April 6, 2020.

“If it is deemed safe for board members and residents to hold the meeting, this will occur at the Town Office,” Irish said.

Meetings are televised by Mt. Blue Television.

Information about how to take care of registrations, licenses and tax, water and sewer bills is posted on the town’s website, www.wiltonmaine.org.

